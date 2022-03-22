A poor doggo was dumbed by his owners in an animal shelter in North Carolina. The parents of the pet doubted that he is 'gay'. According to the owners, the dog used to hump other male dogs. The canine named Fezco is at the rehoming shelter in Stanly County. As per the reports, the animal shelter is asking for volunteers who can take the dog Fezco into foster care until he finds his permanent home. Pregnant Dog Dragged Out of Car, Abandoned Outside Campbell Animal Shelter (See Pictures).

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

