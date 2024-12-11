A seemingly harmless Uber ride turned into a viral moment when a passenger left an unusual compliment for their driver, calling him a "good kisser." The bizarre interaction quickly made its way across social media, sparking curiosity and amusement among netizens. The incident, which occurred during a routine Uber ride, took a surprising turn when the rider casually dropped the unexpected remark. "Good kisser," the passenger wrote in a post, much to the confusion of the driver, who later shared the story online. The tweet quickly gained attention, with reactions pouring in. One user, @swetaa_poonia, remarked, "I thought this was about 10,000 rides and RT’d just for that." Meanwhile, @NIRMALRAJABasa quipped, "Looks like Mohammed's making some bold moves!" Another user added, "Mohammed really be asking his passengers how they doin for sure." Uber Auto Ride Turns Nightmare For Noida Man as He Receives Rs 7.66 Crore Bill Instead of Rs 62 (Watch Video).

Uber Driver's Bizarre Compliment Sparks Viral Reactions

Mohammed moving kinda crazy pic.twitter.com/mgez4vByzL — s (@s20_a_) December 9, 2024

Bold Moves

Looks like Mohammed's making some bold moves! — Nirmal Gagrai (@NIRMALRAJABasa) December 9, 2024

On a mission

Mohammed on mission — Sweta Poonia (@swetaa_poonia) December 10, 2024

Mohammed really be asking his passengers how they doin for sure — Hamna Mahmood (@yourlocaldaadi) December 10, 2024

