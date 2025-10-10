A woman from the northeast living in Bengaluru alleged that an Uber auto driver harassed, abused, and attempted to assault her after she cancelled a ride, sparking outrage on social media. The incident, which took place around 7 PM on October 2, involved the driver confronting her aggressively after failing to arrive on time, despite the app showing "arrived." The viral video shows the driver, identified as Pavan H S, blocking her path, demanding payment, and verbally abusing her while recording her without consent. The woman described the ordeal as discriminatory and unsafe, appealing for stronger passenger protection measures. The post quickly gained traction, prompting Bengaluru Police to request details for investigation. Uber responded, apologising and confirming that the case has been escalated to a specialised team for review. ‘Felt Completely Helpless’: Bengaluru Man Shocked As Uber Auto Driver Scrolls Instagram Mid-Ride, Slows Down on Busy Road to Stalk Actress Sreeleela’s Profile.

Viral Video Shows Uber Driver Harassing Woman After Ride Cancellation in Bengaluru

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enn Bii (@ennbii040)

Uber Responds After Driver Allegedly Harasses Northeast Woman

Uber Responds After Bengaluru Woman Claims Threat by Auto Driver (Photo Credits: Instagram/ @uber)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Uber). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)