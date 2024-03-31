Delhi, March 31: In an unusual turn of events, a routine auto ride turned into a financial shocker for a Noida resident. Deepak Tenguriya, after booking an Uber auto ride for a mere Rs 62, was flabbergasted to discover a bill of Rs 7.66 crore on his app. The staggering amount appeared even though the driver had not concluded the ride.

The incident surfaced when Deepak's friend shared a video clip on social media, capturing their astonishment and humour over the situation. The post, which quickly gained traction online, showed Deepak displaying the exorbitant fare on his phone alongside a caption that playfully suggested he could now afford an Uber franchise. Uber Charges Rs 1,334 for 8.8 km Ride in Chandigarh, Asked To Pay Rs 10,000 in Compensation After Customer Approaches Consumer Court.

Rs 7.66 Crore Bill Instead of Rs 62

'Kahan Se Aa Rahe Ho, Mangal Se?'

Adding to the absurdity, the app indicated a waiting charge of Rs 5,99,09,189, offset by a modest Rs 75 promotional discount. The friends also quipped about the absence of GST on the bill and joked that even a trip to the moon or Mars wouldn't rack up such a fare.

Uber's response to the viral clip was prompt, expressing regret and assuring a swift investigation into the billing anomaly. “Hey, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please allow us some time while we look into this issue. We will get back to you with an update,” Uber replied to the clip. 'Haven't Come Across City More Messed Up': Man Books Cab on Uber in Bengaluru, Gets Pickup Point Nearly 20 Kilometers Away and 50 Minutes Waiting Time.

Uber Asked to Pay Customer in Another Case

Previously, the District Consumer Forum in Chandigarh imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on ride-hailing app Uber after it charged Rs 1,334 for a 15-minute ride. According to the complaint filed by one Ashwani Prashar, a resident of Chandigarh, he was charged Rs 1,334 for 8.83 km for a ride on August 6, 2021.

The complainant said that the app showed him a fare of Rs 359 when he booked the ride. However, after the trip was completed, he was charged Rs 1,334. Uber blamed the manifold increase in fares on multiple route deviations during the journey. The complainant said that he had reached out to Uber's customer support through chats and emails the next day but failed to get the issue resolved.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2024 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).