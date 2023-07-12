Pani puri, or Gol Gappas, is one of the most famous and beloved snacks in India. Google celebrates this popular street food with an interactive Google Doodle. A restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, prepared 51 types of pani puri on July 12, 2015, under the guidance of Master Chef Neha Shah to set a world record. On its 8-year anniversary, Google is celebrating this accomplishment and India's unwavering affection for pani puris with a vibrant, interactive Doodle. Google Doodle Celebrates Popular South Asian Street Food 'Pani Puri' With Unique Game.

See Pic of Pani Puri Inspired Google Doodle:

With India's first ever F-oodle (i.e- a #GoogleDoodle honouring food) we're celebrating our favourite snack On this day, Masterchef Neha set a world record by creating the most flavours of pani puri. So here's a little game where you can break records & set high scores 🏆 🔗… pic.twitter.com/n8yqrNkpXF — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 11, 2023

