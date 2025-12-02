In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman who was enjoying golpappa ended up with a locked jaw after she opened her mouth to eat the delicacy. It is reported that the golpappa eating experience turned out to be painful for the woman as she suffered a jaw dislocation while eating it. The incident is said to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. Soon after the incident occurred, the woman, identified as Inkala Devi, was rushed to a hospital where a doctor reset her jaw. The incident took place on Sunday night, November 30, when the family had gathered near a hospital as Devi's niece-in-law was scheduled for delivery. A video of the incident showing a doctor resetting Devi's jaw has also surfaced online. Kanpur Horror: Shopkeeper Beaten to Death for Not Serving Golgappa for Free.

Woman Ends Up With Locked Jaw After Opening Her Mouth To Eat Golgappa in UP

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Vivek Tripathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)