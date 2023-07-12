Today, July 12, Google Doodle is celebrating the popular South Asian street food "pani puri". But why is Google celebrating "pain puri" with a doodle today? On this day in 2015, a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore achieved the world record for serving the most flavours of pani puri when it offered 51 options. Pani puri is a popular street snack which is made of a crispy shell and stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, chilis and flavoured water. It is also known by various names like puchka, gol gappa, etc and has many regional variations across the country. Mother's Day 2023 Google Doodle: Search Giant Releases Illustration Celebrating Moms Around World.

Google Doodle Celebrating Pani Puri

Google doodle celebrating Pani Puri, aka golgappa, puchka. The most versatile and ubiquitous Indian snack, after perhaps Maggi noodles. Warning- playing the game leads to a deep craving for these savoury delights. I have to get these after work today. pic.twitter.com/bYmGK8iHRx — Aditi Vijayan (@TheeAditi) July 11, 2023

#PaniPuri

#Celebrating Pani Puri # Date: July 12, 2023 Today’s interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri — a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. And there’s a variety of pani puri for eve… pic.twitter.com/7KWMVcpHx8 — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)