Google's main page, which normally celebrates various occasions with a special graphic or animation called Google Doodle, turned empty and black-and-white to honour Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Google paid tribute to the Queen by replacing the normally vibrant, and primary coloured logo with one with all the letters in plain dark grey. Also, the black ribbon was seen under an emotional graphic to commemorate the Queen.

Check Tweets:

View Tweet:

Google Goes Black and white:

Check It:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)