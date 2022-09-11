Google's main page, which normally celebrates various occasions with a special graphic or animation called Google Doodle, turned empty and black-and-white to honour Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Google paid tribute to the Queen by replacing the normally vibrant, and primary coloured logo with one with all the letters in plain dark grey. Also, the black ribbon was seen under an emotional graphic to commemorate the Queen.

Check Tweets:

Woah they made Google black and white. No filter btw. That actually looks proper odd pic.twitter.com/sNXU0ArIMI — 𝕹𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖘𝖎𝖘 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖉𝖔𝖝 (@Nemesis_Paradox) September 9, 2022

View Tweet:

Google gone Black and white because of #QueenElizabeth, I thought my internet is not working. pic.twitter.com/utsJyF7WwP — Krishna (@The_Krish_Naa) September 9, 2022

Google Goes Black and white:

Google has gone black and white too, I wonder how many more [brand] will follow suit. pic.twitter.com/hDXu9htQ74 — Jeff Higgins (@Jeff_J5Films) September 8, 2022

Check It:

Google logo is black and white to symbolise how the world was when the Queen was born — Paul Tagliatelle (@MrPingEnjoyer) September 9, 2022

