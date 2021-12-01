To commemorate Romania's Great Union Day 2021, Google has featured the animated Doodle on its homepage. The Doodle shows the tricolour National Flag of Romania flying high. December 1st is the Great Union Day, the National Day of Romania. Romanian people celebrate each year the Great Union between the Romanian historical provinces, which took place on December 1st, 1918.

Happy Great Union Day, Romania!

#Great Union Day 2021 # Date: December 1, 2021 On this day in 1918, more than 100,000 Romanians gathered from across the region in Alba Iulia to witness a vote by the Great Assembly, which united Transylvania, Crișana, Maramureș, and Banat with the Romanian Kingdom. This a… pic.twitter.com/5ufkIQnJRH — Goggle Doddle (@GoggleDoddle) December 1, 2021

