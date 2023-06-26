Legendary singer and melody queen Shreya Ghoshal has a unique day dedicated to her. June 26 is known as Shreya Ghoshal Day. In 2010, Shreya Ghoshal performed in Ohio, America. Post her performance, the Governor Ted Strickland of the US conferred the unique honour on the legendary singer's name. Shreya Ghoshal's fans have shared photos and videos on Twitter celebrating the day dedicated to the singer. Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Did You Know June 26 Is Named After The Talented Singer In Ohio?

Here are Tweets on Shreya Ghoshal Day:

Shreya Ghoshal Day Viral Tweets:

Shreya Ghoshal Day:

Shreya Ghoshal Day 2023:

Happy Shreya Ghoshal Day:

Shreya Ghoshal Day Tweets:

Shreya Ghoshal's Post From 2020 Celebrating the Honour:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)