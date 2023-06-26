Legendary singer and melody queen Shreya Ghoshal has a unique day dedicated to her. June 26 is known as Shreya Ghoshal Day. In 2010, Shreya Ghoshal performed in Ohio, America. Post her performance, the Governor Ted Strickland of the US conferred the unique honour on the legendary singer's name. Shreya Ghoshal's fans have shared photos and videos on Twitter celebrating the day dedicated to the singer. Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: Did You Know June 26 Is Named After The Talented Singer In Ohio?

happy shreya ghoshal day to all of us🫂 we are truly grateful to have not just an exceptionally talented artist but also an incredibly humble and loving human being as our mentor and idol @shreyaghoshal thank you so much for always being there for us!💐 pic.twitter.com/JIGvPivteu — it's sg dayyy (@rajika83811570) June 26, 2023

Requested the host of yesterday’s event to acknowledge about ‘Shreya Ghoshal Day’ on stage as it falls today nd yes she did. So happy that we got a chance to spread this honour of hers even after 13 years of announcement to more people.🥹 @shreyaghoshal ly♥️🫶 SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY pic.twitter.com/2W0ZfzbIdK — Meena♥️Shreya #SGFamily✨ (@MeenuShreya) June 26, 2023

All are My Favs 💜❤️ SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY pic.twitter.com/3rYZFlfiDt — Ishika🌈 (@ishikajana04) June 26, 2023

Her Melodious voice makes My Day ✨️💫 SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY pic.twitter.com/x7J4WBTxg0 — Ishika🌈 (@ishikajana04) June 26, 2023

Shreya Ghoshal The Human >>>@shreyaghoshal 🤎 HAPPY SHREYA GHOSHAL DAY ♡ pic.twitter.com/tdH1M1sAor — Shravani Naik #TeamShreya ♡~ (@Shravani__N) June 26, 2023

Happy THE SHREYA GHOSHAL Day.✨❣️ We ll forever be thankful to God for sending us Humble Queen like you who cares a lot for her fans and her family.@shreyaghoshal pic.twitter.com/lPVbjS6gEY — Divya kundan (@Divyakundan2) June 26, 2023

Shreya Ghoshal's Post From 2020 Celebrating the Honour:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

