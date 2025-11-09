A bizarre yet wholesome scene unfolded in Alliance, Ohio, when Officer Ronald Hook responded to a call about a man “riding a whitish bull” in a Walmart parking lot. Initially skeptical, Hook asked dispatch, “Is he actually riding a real bull?” Upon arriving, he discovered a cowboy atop his bull, en route to a weekend rodeo at Garwood Arena in Columbiana County. Instead of issuing a citation, Hook joined in the fun, snapping a photo while sitting on the bull himself. The Alliance Police Department shared the humorous encounter and bodycam footage on Facebook, turning an ordinary patrol call into an internet-favourite moment. Michigan Woman Throws Boiling Coffee on McDonald’s Manager After Hour-Long Wait Over Canceled Order; Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Her as Video Goes Viral.

Ohio Officer Shocked to Find Man Riding Bull in Walmart Parking Lot

NEW: Police officer jumps on top of a bull after responding to a "suspicious" call of a male riding a bull up and down a parking lot. The incident took place in Alliance, Ohio. "Officer Hook responded to a report of a suspicious person riding a bull in the parking lot of… pic.twitter.com/nAXWUpbPbG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2025

