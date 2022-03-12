Shreya Ghoshal is the queen of melody. Her delicate and satin-y voice is so kind and pure that it stirs something in your heart. While she did a few work before, Sa Re Ga Ma gave her the breakthrough stint with Devdas. She caught Sanjay Leela Bhansali's eyes and given the way the filmmaker serenades his audience with the music, Shreya Ghoshal became a sensation. The best part was she never lost that sweet and innocent touch to her voice. Her recognition spread far and wide and now she has a day named after her in Ohio. Shreya Ghoshal Birthday: 7 Timeless Tracks by the Versatile Singer That Should Be Preserved Like Precious Gems (Watch Videos).

The story goes, Shreya Ghoshal performed at Ohio which had the First Lady Of the State in audience. Post her performance, The Governor Ted Strickland of the US conferred the honour on her. Check out the video here

In 2020, Shreya celebrated the completion of the 10 years of the honour with an Instagram post. Check it out here... Shreya Ghoshal Birthday Special: Did You Know The Talented Singer Sang For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Devdas When She Was Just 16?.

Well, this doesn't surprise us a bit. Shreya has amazing vocals and every song of hers is a balm to our hearts. We wish her all the love and luck on her birthday.

