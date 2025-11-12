A rare and powerful “Cannibal CME”, a massive solar eruption where one coronal mass ejection overtakes another, is currently buffeting Earth’s magnetic field, triggering widespread Northern Lights displays across the United States. The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3–G4 geomagnetic storm alert for the night of November 11 and 12, forecasting auroras visible far south of their usual range. According to NOAA’s latest forecast, the aurora oval may extend over or near 21 states, including Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Michigan, New York, and as far south as Nebraska, Ohio, and Indiana. Northern Lights To Be Visible in US: Rare Aurora Borealis To Dazzle Skies Tonight, Check the List of States in Viewing Zone.

Northern Lights in US

HAPPENING NOW: A rare and powerful space weather event, known as a “Cannibal CME,” is impacting Earth’s magnetic field. Northern Lights erupt across multiple US states including Minnesota, Oklahoma, Indiana, New Hampshire, Montana etc. pic.twitter.com/0xp0rhLPKF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2025

Auroras Dance Over US Skies

A pretty great #northernlights show over the northern US. They are visible even in the city lights in Sioux Falls, SD, but a camera and a longer exposure will make them really pop. pic.twitter.com/GKE4EeXTTE — Matthew Dux (@MatthewDux) November 12, 2025

Spectacular Northern Lights Across US

🚨#BREAKING: Much of the United States is currently witnessing the northern lights 📌#UnitedStates | #USA At this time, a powerful geomagnetic storm is impacting the United States. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 alert on the G5 scale, one of the… pic.twitter.com/etvtLFBlad — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 12, 2025

NOAA Anticipates Continuation of Geomagnetic Storm

G4 Levels Reached! Conditions met on 12 Nov at 0120 UTC. We anticipate continuing geomagnetic storm levels through the night to continue as long as conditions remain favorable (magnetic field of CME opposite Earth's). Stay aware at https://t.co/TV7Yw6Lq1Y pic.twitter.com/KC3QrQ0v91 — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

