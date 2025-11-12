A rare and powerful “Cannibal CME”, a massive solar eruption where one coronal mass ejection overtakes another, is currently buffeting Earth’s magnetic field, triggering widespread Northern Lights displays across the United States. The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G3–G4 geomagnetic storm alert for the night of November 11 and 12, forecasting auroras visible far south of their usual range. According to NOAA’s latest forecast, the aurora oval may extend over or near 21 states, including Alaska, Minnesota, Montana, Michigan, New York, and as far south as Nebraska, Ohio, and Indiana. Northern Lights To Be Visible in US: Rare Aurora Borealis To Dazzle Skies Tonight, Check the List of States in Viewing Zone.

