A disturbing incident unfolded on a New York City subway train last week, as a teenage girl allegedly assaulted an Asian woman and her family while hurling racial slurs, prompting an investigation into a potential hate crime. Reportedly, the incident occurred aboard a southbound F train near the West 4th Street station, where the teenager, accompanied by two others, reportedly launched a verbal and physical attack on the family. The victim, a 51-year-old mother of twin daughters visiting from Nevada, was punched repeatedly while enduring an "anti-ethnic remark." A bystander who attempted to record the incident also fell victim to the teen's aggression. The family and the witness managed to escape further harm with the help of fellow commuters before alerting authorities. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is now involved in the investigation. Ontario Hate Crime: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Condemns Attack on Muslim Family, Says 'Islamophobia Has No Place in Our Communities'.

NYC Subway Attack on Asian Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴊᴏᴀɴɴᴀ ʟɪɴ 🦉#ReadySetJo® (@joanna.lin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)