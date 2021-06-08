Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned attack on a Muslim family in London, Ontario. Trudeau said he is horrified by "the act of hatred" adding that "Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities". Three adults and one teen was killed in the hit and run case.

To the Muslim community in London and to Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hate is insidious and despicable - and it must stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2021

