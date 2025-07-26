A Chinese man who helped save a woman’s life by performing CPR is now facing harsh backlash online — accused of “groping” her during the life-saving procedure. The incident took place on July 12 in Hengyang, Hunan province, where a woman collapsed on the street. After a female doctor began CPR but became exhausted, she asked for help. Pan, a 42-year-old medical school teacher passing by on a bicycle, stepped in. Holding a clinical medicine degree, Pan alternated with the doctor in performing CPR until the woman regained a weak pulse and started breathing. However, once a video of the event surfaced online, some netizens accused him of touching her chest inappropriately. “I feel frightened,” Pan said, disheartened by the accusations. “If I had known I’d be rebuked, I wouldn’t have helped.” Pan clarified that his actions were medically appropriate, and no professionals have criticised his technique. Social media, however, remains divided. ‘Chest Is Too Small’: Unhappy With Bar Girl’s Figure, 3 Indian Tourists in Pattaya Call Police, Claim She Refused to Leave Hotel Room.

CPR Hero Slammed with Groping Claims After Saving Woman

🚨 China: Teacher Accused While Giving CPR A teacher in Hunan faced molestation accusations after performing CPR on an unconscious woman. ➡️ Claims he has medical training, calls allegations baseless ➡️ Video went viral, sparking a social media debate ➡️ Public divided:… pic.twitter.com/SLXOQ88h7k — The Matrix (@thematrixloop) July 25, 2025

