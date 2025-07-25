Pattaya, July 25: In a bizarre late-night incident that has gone viral, three Indian tourists in Pattaya, Thailand, called the police on a bar girl after complaining about her appearance — specifically that her chest was “too small.” The strange dispute unfolded around 2:30 AM on July 18, when Pattaya Police were summoned to a hotel in Soi Pattaya Beach 11 by the trio.

According to the Pattaya Mail, the tourists claimed they were unhappy with the woman’s figure and wanted her out of their room. However, the woman, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, told a different story. She said the men had hired her from a local bar for 3,000 baht per person and paid a 1,000 baht deposit. She said she was willing to leave but wanted the remaining payment as per their agreement. ‘He Can’t Be Shouting Like That’: Sri Lankan Tourist’s Furious Outburst at Bangkok Hotel Goes Viral As He Accuses Staff of Overcharging, Screams Abuse in Front of Family (Watch Video).

After criticising her appearance and claiming she did not match their expectations, the men told her they were going to withdraw cash. Instead, they returned with the police in tow. The woman was reportedly stunned by the escalation, insisting she had done nothing wrong and only wanted the payment she was owed. Air India ‘Peegate’: ‘Drunk’ Indian Flyer Urinates on Japanese National in Business Class of Delhi-Bangkok Flight AI 2336, Airline Responds.

Pattaya Police, used to resolving such disputes in the city’s red-light districts, urged both parties to settle the matter peacefully and warned of legal action if things escalated. Eventually, a compromise was reached: the Indian tourists received a partial refund, and no charges were filed.

Pattaya, often dubbed Thailand’s “sex tourism capital,” sees many such encounters—but this one, marked by body shaming and police drama, has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

