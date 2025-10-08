A video of the snow-capped Himalayas peaks, as seen from a town in Bihar, is going viral online, especially on X, formerly Twitter. Residents of the Jainagar town in Bihar's Madhubani woke up to the stunning view of the Himalayan wonderland. The now-viral video was shared on X by user Satyam Raj. He claims that it shows the highest peak in the world, Mount Everest, which is located in Nepal, hundreds of kilometres away. Users on X were delighted by the video of the Himalayas. Admiring the beauty, one user wrote, "Amazing." Another said, "Bihar is a beautiful state." Tibet: 1,000 Tourists Stranded on Mt Everest Campsites Amid Severe Blizzard, Rescue Operations Underway.
Stunning View Of Himalayas From Bihar's Madhubani
View of the majestic Himalayas as seen from Jainagar, Madhubani, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/nEeor4khbR
— Satyam Raj (@Satyamraj_in) October 7, 2025
Indeed
Bihar is a beautiful state
— internet wandrer (@RBhakre57017) October 7, 2025
'Amazing'
Amazing.
— Ashok (@Ashok05395072) October 8, 2025
Exactly
Beautiful. Bihar should market this view!!
— Pranshu Raj (@RajPranshu12) October 7, 2025
