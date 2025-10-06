A severe blizzard on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest in Tibet has left nearly 1,000 tourists stranded at high-altitude campsites, prompting large-scale rescue operations. Snowfall since Friday, October 3, evening has blocked access roads, forcing authorities and hundreds of local villagers to work tirelessly to clear paths and evacuate visitors. Some tourists have already been rescued, while ticket sales and entry to the Everest Scenic Area remain suspended. The camps sit above 4,900 metres (16,000 feet), making rescue efforts challenging and slow. US: Monster Storm To Slam Multiple States With Blizzards, Tornadoes and Wildfires Tonight.

1,000 Tourists Stranded on Mt Everest in Tibet Blizzard

A blizzard in the remote Tibetan slopes of Mount Everest has left nearly 1,000 people stranded in campsites. Rescue efforts have been ongoing and operations are underway to clear out snow blocking access to the area which sits at an altitude of more than 4,900 metres. Some… pic.twitter.com/TuCjMz0tSk — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)