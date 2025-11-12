A pair of hippos brought traffic to a standstill in St Lucia, South Africa, earlier this month after wandering onto a busy street. The unexpected visitors ambled across the road in front of cars and pedestrians, creating an unusual traffic jam that left onlookers stunned. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. ‘Bouncy Pig’: Moo Deng, 2-Month-Old Baby Pygmy Hippo at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Zoo Becomes Internet Sensation (See Pics and Videos).

Pair of Hippos Halt Traffic in St Lucia

Onlookers found themselves in an unusual traffic jam earlier this month when a pair of hippos crossed the road in St. Lucia, South Africa, walking right in front of cars and pedestrians. https://t.co/XBt6HMm8Z2 pic.twitter.com/KiuKmf6P0F — ABC News (@ABC) November 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABC News ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

