J-Hope is the most cheerful member of the famous K-pop band BTS. Still, a day left for the Golden Hyung birthday but as usual, Army can't keep calm and is already excited to celebrate the day in advance. Microblogging site Twitter is chock-a-block with hashtag #Hobiday as J-hope's fans often refer to him as Hobi. He is known as the sunshine of the group. Any BTS member’s birthday is an occasion for a huge celebration for the band’s worldwide fan club. BTS J-Hope Poses in NSFW Condom-Printed Shirt! That's It. That's the Post.

Happy Hobi Day 2022

Few Hours Left, Hobi

Happy Birthday In Advance, J-Hope

J-Hope 28th Birthday Celebration In Advance

Can't Wait...

Listen To J-Hope Wonderful Song 'Daydream', Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)