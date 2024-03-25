Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who is known for his jaw-dropping sand sculptures, has once again amazed us with his latest masterpiece, just in time for Holi 2024! This time, he's chosen to honour the festival by creating a spectacular sand sculpture of Radha and Krishna. The vibrant colours and joyful vibes of Holi come alive in his creation, spreading happiness wherever you look. With a cheerful 'Happy Holi' message, Sudarsan invites us all to celebrate the festival together! Located on the shores of Puri Beach in Odisha, this colourful sand art perfectly captures the essence of Holi. Using a variety of hues, Sudarsan skillfully brings to life the spirit of this wonderful festival. Happy Holi 2024 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Sayings, Facebook Status, Images, Wallpapers and SMS To Share With Your Family and Friends.

View Video of Sudarsan Pattnaik's Happy Holi 2024 Sand Art Here

#WATCH | Odisha | Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture in Puri wishing everyone on the occasion of Holi. pic.twitter.com/dLycUh06hI — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

View Pic of Sudarsan Pattnaik's Happy Holi 2024 Sand Art Here

