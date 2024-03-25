In India, Holi holds significant cultural, social, and religious importance, making it one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country after Diwali. Also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, Holi marks the arrival of spring, a season of renewal and new beginnings. The celebrations related to the festival are filled with great joy and enthusiasm. Holi is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Phalgun according to the Hindu calendar, which falls in March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24, while Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. As Holi 2024 has arrived, here's a list of Holi 2024 greetings and wishes, Holi 2024 HD wallpapers, Holi 2024 pics, and Holi images you can download and share with your family and friends.

The festival of Holi is celebrated at a time when the earth is transitioning from cold to warm and vibrant weather. The colourful festivities of Holi symbolise the joyous welcome of spring and commemorate the victory of good over evil. You can download these latest Holi 2024 wishes and sayings and send them to your loved ones as Happy Holi messages and Happy Holi 2024 greetings.

Happy Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Holi Draw Your Loved Ones Nearer and Fill Your Life With Vibrant Colors of Love and Happiness. Wishing You a Joyous and Colorful Holi!

Happy Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Spread Joy and Happiness to Your Loved Ones Like a Painter With Their Colors. Wishing You and Your Family a Joyful and Happy Holi!

Happy Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is Here! May the Vibrant Colours of This Festival Bring Endless Joy and Fun Into Your Life. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy and Blissful Holi!

Happy Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Once Again, It's Time To Celebrate Life With Vibrant Colors and Lots of Excitement. Embrace Every Moment of This Colorful Holi Festival to the Fullest! Happy Holi!

Happy Holi Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Most Blessed and Joyous Holi Festival Yet! May Your Days Be Filled With Laughter, Love, and Vibrant Colors. Let's Have Loads of Fun Together. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2024 Messages, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Wishes and Wallpapers To Share With Family

Holi holds great significance as it has deep cultural roots in India and is celebrated with various customs and rituals that have been passed down through generations. Holi is much more than just a festival of colours; it is a celebration of love, unity, and the victory of good over evil.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).