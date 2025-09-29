Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated India’s thrilling win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final with a special sand art at Puri beach, Odisha. The artwork depicted a Rafale jet with a cricket bat and a sindoor backdrop, symbolising power and victory. Pattnaik said the art was his tribute to Team India’s triumph and a prayer to Maa Durga for their continued success. India clinched the title on Sunday, September 28, defeating Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chasing 147, India sealed the win in 19.4 overs, sparking nationwide celebrations. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Gautam Adani Congratulates Team India on Five-Wicket Win Over Pakistan, Says ‘When Youths Make Up Their Minds; Challenges Turn Into Opportunity’.

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art Celebrates India’s Win

Jai Ho! 🇮🇳 Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the #AsiaCup2025! Proud to celebrate this historic win with my sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha. 🏏🏆@BCCI pic.twitter.com/xQPoFyygib — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 29, 2025

Sand Artist Pays Tribute to Team India’s Asia Cup Victory

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art to celebrate India's victory in the Asia Cup 2025 He says, "We have created a sand artwork here to congratulate our Indian team through our art. We have prayed to Maa Durga that… pic.twitter.com/mJqi4HNbXD — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2025

