A horse has been found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake in Turkey. The incident has been reported from Adiyaman. The Earthquake in Turkey and Syria led to thousands of deaths and left millions of people homeless. While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, domestic teams have continued to search through flattened buildings. Earthquake in Turkey And Syria: Rescue Operations Underway As Death Toll Surpasses 41,000.

Horse Found Alive in Building Rubble:

Amazing amazing amazing In Adiyaman, a horse found alive in the rubble of a building 21 days after the earthquake was rescued by the teams👏👏👏#earthquake #horse #turkey #adiyaman pic.twitter.com/XSFAQjbKYX — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)