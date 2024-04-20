In a unique incident that sheds light on the modus operandi of online fraudsters, a man from Bengaluru engaged in a deep chat with a scammer who had sent him an APK file via WhatsApp. The man, Chetty Arun , decided to interact with the scammer, describing him as a ‘kind-hearted’ individual, to understand how such frauds are perpetrated. The Razorpay employee shared screenshots of the WhatsApp exchange on X. The scammer had sent an APK file, a type of file used by the Android operating system for the installation of mobile apps. Such files can be used by hackers to gain control over a victim’s mobile phone if installed. Arun who is the culture head at Razorpay, instead of falling for the scam, decided to engage with the fraudster. Through their conversation, he was able to learn how the scammer planned to take control of his phone and how he could free his mobile phone from potential hackers’ control. 'FedEx' Scam Alert: Fake CBI Officer Makes Bengaluru Woman Strip on Camera, Dupes Her of Rs 15 Lakh.

Bengaluru Man Engages With Scammer

I got 4-5 such messages from different numbers today. All sending me an APK file on WhatsApp. I got annoyed at first. Blocked all those numbers. But this one particular one, I decided to call and bash him. But then, the weirdo in me wanted to have a chat 😅 2/n pic.twitter.com/mWGQYUpzdF — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) April 19, 2024

While I was trying to get some information from him, he wanted to get on a video call to talk more 😂 I told him I keep getting such messages with APK files and look at him protecting me saying, "Install nahi karna" 🙏 5/n pic.twitter.com/inxwanWh7f — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) April 19, 2024

He then went on to give me tips about such messages 🙏 Told me what to do if someone accidentally clicks and installs that APK. Also, by this time I was comfortable enough with him and added him to my contacts as "Scammy McScammer" 😂 8/n pic.twitter.com/zbmVJFKeBx — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) April 19, 2024

First, take over WhatsApp of the victim. Second, try installing all ecommerce and bank apps and sign up. OTP anyway comes to them. Once they have access to any such apps, sky is the limit. Saved card on ecommerce apps? Can do CVV less transactions till a limit. BOOM! 10/n — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) April 19, 2024

1. Don't ever click on these APK files. Especially tell elders in your family. Once they have access, it's easy to get more victim leads from WhatsApp 2. Whenever someone installs that APK by mistake, tell them to reset everything 17/17 — Chetty Arun (@ChettyArun) April 19, 2024

