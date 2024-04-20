In a unique incident that sheds light on the modus operandi of online fraudsters, a man from Bengaluru engaged in a deep chat with a scammer who had sent him an APK file via WhatsApp. The man, Chetty Arun , decided to interact with the scammer, describing him as a ‘kind-hearted’ individual, to understand how such frauds are perpetrated. The Razorpay employee shared screenshots of the WhatsApp exchange on X. The scammer had sent an APK file, a type of file used by the Android operating system for the installation of mobile apps. Such files can be used by hackers to gain control over a victim’s mobile phone if installed. Arun who is the culture head at Razorpay, instead of falling for the scam, decided to engage with the fraudster. Through their conversation, he was able to learn how the scammer planned to take control of his phone and how he could free his mobile phone from potential hackers’ control. 'FedEx' Scam Alert: Fake CBI Officer Makes Bengaluru Woman Strip on Camera, Dupes Her of Rs 15 Lakh.

Bengaluru Man Engages With Scammer

