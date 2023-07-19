Recently, a YouTuber named Sejal Sud shared an invoice of her bill on Twitter wherein she shows the purchase of Maggi noodles for Rs 193 from the airport. Soon 'Maggi' started trending as it triggered a debate among netizens regarding the inflated price at which it was sold. Replying to the viral tweet in a hilarious manner, Swiggy Instamart tweeted, 'Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai'. This tweet from Swiggy Instamart also invited hilarious reactions from netizens, with many pointing out the delivery charges levied by Swiggy Instamart. 'Maggi for Rs 193': YouTuber Shares Inflated Bill of Maggi Noodles Purchased at Airport, Viral Photo Triggers Debate Online.

Check the Viral Tweet Here:

Hum toh 14 ki hi bechte hai https://t.co/MAMsh4vt0e — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 18, 2023

