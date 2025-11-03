Angel investor and startup founder Udit Goenka sparked a social media storm after he claimed that he received non-veg biryani instead of veg from Behrouz Biryani, which he had ordered via Swiggy. Taking to X, Goenka wrote, “Ordered Veg Biryani from Behrouz and I was delivered non veg @Swiggy @SwiggyCares resolve this before I go to consumer court.” He later lashed out at Behrouz, threatening to sue the brand for the error. In response, Behrouz Biryani apologised and requested his order details to resolve the issue, while Swiggy also sought the order ID to investigate. The post has since gone viral, triggering widespread reactions from users. ‘Jaan Boojh Ke Kiya Gaya’: Greater Noida Woman Alleges Chicken Biryani Delivered Instead of Veg During Navratri via Swiggy, Ordered From ‘Lucknawi Kabab Paratha’, Shares Video.

Swiggy Respond After Udit Goenka Claims He Received Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg

@iuditg Hello Udit! Sorry to hear that! Could you please help us with the order ID? We’ll check this right away. ^Ansh — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) November 2, 2025

Behrouz Biryani Apologises After Serving Non-Veg Instead of Veg to Udit Goenka

Hi Udit! That is certainly not the experience we intend for our customers, and we apologise as your experience has been hampered. Kindly DM us your Order ID and contact number so that we can fix this for you. (RB) — Behrouz Biryani (@BehrouzBiryani) November 2, 2025

