Satya Nadella Praises Swiggy for Using Microsoft Fabric and AI To Revolutionise Delivery Operations in India
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised Swiggy after meeting its team and highlighted how the platform is using Microsoft Fabric and AI to process billions of data points in real time. Swiggy’s adoption of advanced tools helps optimise delivery speed, manage traffic disruptions and enhance customer experience as demand for on-demand services grows across India.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 11, 2025 01:36 PM IST
