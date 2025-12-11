Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella spent time with the Swiggy team and shared his experience on X. He praised how the platform is using Microsoft Fabric to process billions of data points in near real time, enabling faster decision-making and smoother deliveries for millions of users. Swiggy, which recorded 923 million orders in FY25, has adopted real-time intelligence and generative AI chatbots via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to optimise operations, monitor inventory, and respond to road conditions. Nadella called it “a really great use case” of technology driving innovation in delivery and enhancing customer experience across India. Deloitte AI Mistake Again: Tech Giant Faces Scrutiny Over Errors in Canadian Healthcare Report Generated Through AI Automation.

Satya Nadella's Post on Swiggy Revolutionising Delivery Operations