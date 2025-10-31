A massive blaze erupted at the Swiggy Instamart Kitchen in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Friday morning, October 31. No casualties or injuries were reported. According to the news agency ANI, firefighting operations are currently underway. A video has also surfaced on social media showing the fire at the Swiggy Instamart kitchen and the dousing operation undertaken by the fire brigade. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Maharashtra's Turbhe, Video Surfaces.

Fire at Swiggy Instamart Kitchen in Navi Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a Swiggy Instamart kitchen in Navi Mumbai. Firefighters present at the spot, firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/NSx8IrukTF — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

