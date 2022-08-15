On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, the Space Kidz India team celebrated the 75 Years of Independence by unfurling the Indian National Flag at 30 km near space. "This is a mark of respect and tribute to all the freedom fighters and pride to people who are struggling hard to make India Proud every day," they said.

