BTS ARMY has left no stones unturned to make this birthday special for Jungkook. Fans on social media are going crazy as they pour in immense love and birthday wishes for the youngest member of the BTS band. As Jungkook turns 24, BTS ARMY in India has rented billboards to wish the star vocalist posting photos of Jungkook on bus stand in Mumbai. Moreover, the photos on the billboard of the bus shelter also feature QR codes to Jungkook’s hit tracks from various BTS albums. Check it out! Jungkook Birthday Special: 5 Times BTS Member Jeon Jungkook Gave Us Major Fashion Goals With His Quirky Style (View Pics).

Indian BTS Fans Rent Billboards in Mumbai To Celebrate Jungkook's Birthday

✨️𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗚𝗞𝗢𝗢𝗞 𝗕𝗜𝗥𝗧𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗝𝗘𝗖𝗧 ✨️ Bus Shelter Billboard in Mumbai, India LOCATION : Mulund West Mumbai India DATE : 210829 - 210804 pic.twitter.com/oLvdD9vWPN — JUNGKOOK INDIA 🇮🇳 🎂 (@Jungkook__INDIA) August 27, 202

Jungkook's Birthday Project First Time In India

Jungkook's birthday project first time in India at Mulund west bus station Location📍 KALIDAS NATYAGRAH PK ROAD MULUND WEST MUMBAI Pics taken by me😁 pic.twitter.com/AXaxkqvexz — Anuu♡ Jungkook day 💜🐰 (@taebunnybear) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)