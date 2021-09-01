BTS ARMY is going crazy as they celebrate their heartthrob Jungkook's birthday on September 1. In the honour of South Korean singer's special day, netizens made 'Happy Birthday Jungkook' a trending subject on Twitter. They poured in immense love and birthday wishes for their favourite Kpop singer. Jungkook surprised his fans by starting a Vlive concert for his fans on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Jungkookie

Happy Birthday Jungkookie pic.twitter.com/3scKK2cMZs — Sandya Ranasighe (@lakshimabts) September 1, 2021

Fans even took screenshots of the live concert wishing Jungkook on his birthday!

A Real Fan Indeed!

A throwback birthday wish!

Jungkook with his birthday cakes throughout the years HAPPY JK DAY 🎂🎈 #OurPurpleLightJK pic.twitter.com/Un9L3d6uGf — JUNGKOOK DAY ★ (@dailykootonin) September 1, 2021

