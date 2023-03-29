Several users of Instagram took to social media to confirm if the photo-sharing app was working. According to a report by Downdetector, users said that they were facing problems while using Instagram. Soon #InstagramDown started to trend on Twitter as users started to raise issues they faced. One user said that his page wasn't loading while a second user confirmed the news and said that the photo-sharing app was indeed down. Facebook, Instagram Down: Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes and Videos Go Viral on Twitter as Meta’s Social Media Apps Hit by Outage.

Is Instagram Down?

User reports indicate Instagram is having problems since 2:48 AM EDT. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if you're also having problems #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 29, 2023

#instagramdown My Page Won't Load

Haan bhai down hai #instagramdown — Anwesh Singh (@AnweshSingh14) March 29, 2023

turn my Wi-Fi on and off 5 times just to find out Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/nrjmZUjJol — niaiiii🦄🪐☁️ (@BookNiaiiiii) March 29, 2023

Yes, It's Down, Says Twitter User

Yes, it's down, let's get some air and let IG rest. #instagramdown — I'll show you around 🌏 (@dimples_alice) March 29, 2023

