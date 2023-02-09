Facebook and Instagram faced an outage some hours ago and became unavailable to thousands of users across the globe. Several Instagram users complained that when they attempted to post a story, the media looks like it uploads but then ultimately doesn’t actually appear on their story. Users also reported issues with Facebook's online messaging service Messenger. As the experts worked towards fixing the situation, the shut down led to a meme fest online on Twitter. Twitter Down: Netizens Flood Social Media With Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes After Microblogging Site Faced Global Outage.

Memes Flood Twitter as Facebook, Instagram Faced Outage:

Me messaging my friends on LinkedIn because Instagram and Twitter went down at the same time pic.twitter.com/8a3w0q7v3u — sluttypuffin (@sluttypuffin) February 8, 2023

Me When Instagram is Down:

me when Twitter is down vs me when Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/DaZg0CsBx7 — maggiemanda (@maggiemandaaa) February 9, 2023

Instagram Stories Down!

instagram stories are down pic.twitter.com/ubSvb9by11 — Danny Ratcliffe (@DannyRatcliffe) February 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)