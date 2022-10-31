Meta-owned photo sharing app Instagram is reportedly facing an outage and as usual, several users have taken to Twitter to confirm if Instagram is working or not. Users around the world complained about the photo sharing app not working properly, accounts getting suspended and more. People on twitter have taken full advantage of the situation and have flooded the social media platform with hilarious memes, leaving netizens in splits. Instagram Down? Users Report Outage Saying Accounts Hacked, Suspended for No Reason; Photo-Sharing App Apologises for Inconvenience

Users Flood Twitter With Memes:

Mark Zuckerberg while everyone’s Instagram account is getting suspended #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OUiMjdgt6W — PointGod RMA🇵🇹 ➐ (@Point_God_11_) October 31, 2022

All of us coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DT6BthlNDK — cesar (@jebaiting) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)