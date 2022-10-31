Instagram users are experiencing issues as users of photo sharing app say their accounts are being suddenly suspended with no explanation. Users have reported being issued with a warning message that their accounts have been suspended - with just 30 days to dispute or risk it being 'permanently disabled'. Instagram has now responded on the situation and said that they are looking into the matter and apologise for the inconvenience.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Many Instagram users report their accounts have been hacked or suddenly suspended. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 31, 2022

Instagram Responds on the Situation:

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

