Actress Aneet Padda, who recently gained massive attention after her film Saiyaara opposite Ahaan Panday, is once again trending this time for a cute throwback moment. Fans discovered an old comment she had left on Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet’s Instagram post back in 2019, long before her acting debut. The Dune actor had shared a black-and-white candid photo, covering his face with both hands. Aneet had playfully commented, “Just frickin confess your love to me already. Thank you.” The screenshot has now gone viral, with fans finding her fangirl moment sweet and relatable. As Aneet’s popularity continues to grow, many are enjoying this glimpse into her fun, youthful side. Ahaan-Aneet Forever: 'Saiyaara' Girl Aneet Padda's Latest Photos on Instagram Have Ahaan Panday, Actress Talks About ‘Not Moving On’ (See Pics and Videos).

Aneet Padda’s Timothee Chalamet Fangirl Moment Goes Viral – See Post

Aneet's comment on timothée chalamet Insta post pic.twitter.com/urOY5AswGO — Madhubala's Stan (@Nonchalant_188) January 24, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Timothee Chalamet's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)