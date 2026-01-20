Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (January 20) to share a heartfelt message for her Main Hoon Aparajita co-actor Varun Kasturia on his 27th birthday. For the unversed, they appeared together on the Zee TV show between 2022 and 2023. In her post, Shweta penned, "I know you’ve been through a lot in your life, and yet you always find the strength to rise stronger on the other side. You’re a fighter, and I admire the courage you carry, even on the hardest days. I want you to always remember that you are never alone. You have me, your Mom, to lean on, to share your joys and your sorrows with." The actress concluded her note by saying that she is super proud of her "little warrior" and will love him till her last breath. ‘The 50’ Reality Show: Premiere Date, Format, Host, Confirmed Contestants and Where To Watch the New Celebrity Series - Details Inside.

Shweta Tiwari’s Birthday Post for ‘Main Hoon Aparjita’ Co-Star Varun Kasturia – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

