In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that young boys and girls are risking their lives for a few likes and shares on social media. In the video, a youth is seen risking his life by lying down between railway tracks while a train passes over him. The original video reel, posted on Instagram, has garnered over 4.66 lakh likes, more than 10 thousand comments, and over 17 million views. Odisha Youths Flirt With Death for Viral Reel: Boy Lies on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead in Boudh; Arrested With 2 Others After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Lies on Railway Tracks As Train Passes Overhead

Bruhh is playing with his life, just for few likes and Reels. Ps. It's a real time video, not edited! pic.twitter.com/Ih2Pf3FMU2 — Chauhan (@Platypuss_10) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)