In a chilling stunt gone viral, three minor boys were arrested after filming a reel showing one of them lying flat on railway tracks as a train passed overhead near Dalupali, close to Purunapani Station in Odisha’s Boudh. The video, captured on a mobile phone by one of the boys, shows the train speeding over the minor as its siren blares. Another boy is seen filming from a distance while a third directs the life-threatening act. The Balangir GRP, with help from Baunsuni Police, arrested the trio after the reel surfaced online. GRP has issued a stern warning, urging people to avoid such dangerous stunts or face legal consequences. Noida Turns Into Reel Set: Man Films Luxury Car Doing Wild Doughnuts in Sector 44, Police Investigate As Stunt Video Goes Viral.

Terrifying Train Stunt in Odisha Caught on Camera

