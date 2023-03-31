IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who is currently serving as TSRTC Managing Director, requested actor Amitabh Bachchan to not collaborate with ‘fraud’ companies. “I humbly request the Super Star Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities not to collaborate with fraud companies like Amway which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society,” wrote the officer on Twitter tagging the actor with an image of him doing Amway ad. IPS Sajjanar is currently serving as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director. Amitabh Bachchan’s Funny ‘Mafioso’ Instagram Pic Will Make You Laugh!

IPS Officer VC Sajjanar Has Request for Amitabh Bachchan:

I humbly request the Super Star Amitabh and other celebrities not to collaborate with fraud companies like Amway which destroys the fiscal system of the country & well knitted social fabric of the society. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/QSLU4VGNQF — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) March 31, 2023

