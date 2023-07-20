Whale sharks are often characterised as gentle and are known for being friendly to humans. In a viral video doing the internet rounds, a man is seen riding on a whale shark in the Persian Gulf. The incident took place near the drilling platform of the Iranian Offshore Oil Company. The man jumps into the sea as the whale shark approaches his boat. He then climbs on the whale shark and is seen clapping and dancing above it while the shark is seen floating in the sea. Tiger Shark That Was Beaten to Death After Eating Russian Man Alive in Egypt's Red Sea To Be Mummified (Watch Videos).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Man Rides Whale Shark:

Iranian man rides whale shark pic.twitter.com/88HqmpGl1H — Indian Wildlife &Enviornmental Update(private a/c) (@WildlifeIndian) July 19, 2023

