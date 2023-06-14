A Russian man was recently eaten alive by a Tiger shark while swimming in Egypt's Red Sea. Another shocking incident occurred after this as the locals captured and killed the shark. And now, museum specialists in Egypt are mummifying the shark, which will be kept in a museum. As per reports, specialists at the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began the embalming process of the animal. The mummified shark will further be on display in the institute’s museum. Shark Attack in Egypt Video: Russian Man Eaten Alive by Tiger Shark in Red Sea as Father Watches in Horror, Spine-Chilling Footage Surfaces.

Tiger Shark to be Mummified in Egypt:

Tiger Shark Mauls Man to Death:

Tragic Shark Attack on Egypt Beach Results in the Death of Russian Man in the Presence of his Girlfriend [Attached: compilation of media from the incident] pic.twitter.com/bR9C4PCI2h — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) June 9, 2023

Killer Shark Caught:

JUST IN - Egyptians have reportedly caught the shark that attacked and killed the Russian citizen pic.twitter.com/u3i0XbiL2k — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 8, 2023

Shark Beaten to Death:

A 10ft tiger shark was beaten to death after it killed a Russian tourist in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.https://t.co/c9WqN2Y7K6 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) June 11, 2023

