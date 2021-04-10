Is Elon Musk going to the moon soon? Well, at least his tweet says so. The SpaceX Founder tweeted, "… going to moon very soon" and netizens can't keep calm. Elon Musk always keeps his Twitter followers on their toes. This time it is a short tweet from him that has netizens wondering what exactly he means because if it is literally true, it is unbelievable. BUT if it is metaphorical, it could possibly be about the rate of his cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Check out the Latest Moon Tweet From Elon Musk:

… going to moon very soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2021

