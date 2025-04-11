Comparisons are part and parcel of life. One such comparison post ‘declaring’ Gurgaon to be better than Canada as a place to inhabit has sparked quite a debate on LinkedIn, a popular business and employment-oriented social media platform. The owner of the original viral post, Arunima Lal, shared this heartfelt and insightful post from the “19th floor of my residential building in DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon.” She writes, “those who dismiss Gurgaon as just a “concrete jungle”… maybe they haven’t yet experienced the conveniences this jungle has to offer [sic].” One of the biggest perks this ‘concrete jungle’ has to offer is their “10-minute delivery service at your doorstep.” Arunima further narrates the life of her brother, who is living in Canada and is devoid of all the perks the city of Gurgon has to offer. In her words, he is the one “who walks to work, does the dishes, clears the snow, cooks his meals, cleans his house, and figures everything out himself. No domestic help, no delivery in 10 minutes, no local community WhatsApp group to borrow sugar or find a plumber.” Gurugram Waterlogging Videos: Several Areas Inundated After Heavy Rains, Traffic Disrupted.

However, while appreciating Gurgaon's supportive ecosystem, people in the comments section brought up several hard-hitting facts about the satellite city. From the lack of fresh, breathable air to Gurgaon being ‘one rainfall away’ from coming to a standstill, people shared a lot of their insights. On Arunima’s part, she was highly respectful and sincere in her replies to these opposite views shared on her post. So, what do you think? Is Gurgaon better than Canada?

Viral LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate on 'Is Gurgaon Better Than Canada?'

Some of The Opinions Shared on The Above Post

Comments on LinkedIn Post (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

