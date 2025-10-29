A WhatsApp chat between tech professional Ashutosh Nautiyal and his manager has gone viral after he shared their final exchange on X, quoting English songwriter Adele’s Skyfall lyrics, “This is the end… Hold your breath and count to 10.” The chat revealed the manager’s attempt to apologise for an earlier issue, but Ashutosh responded by announcing his resignation, saying, "I'm done sir." Despite the manager’s efforts to reconcile, the employee declined further discussion, marking a dramatic end to their professional ties. The emotional post struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comments offering him support and job referrals. Several users reached out with messages like, “You can DM your CV, let’s connect,” while others shared openings and encouraged him to apply. ‘Used and Discarded’: Employee Quits Over Feeling Undervalued, Submits Resignation Letter on Toilet Paper; LinkedIn Post Goes Viral.

Ashutosh Nautiyal's Resignation Goes Viral

This is the end... Hold your breathe and count to 10. pic.twitter.com/qY7LUp97Gv — Ashutosh Nautiyal (@ashutosh_0_7) October 24, 2025

User Offers Help: ‘Let Me Know if U Want Me To Refer You’

hey ashu, let me know if u want me to refer you — Samarth (@Samarth84422728) October 26, 2025

‘Feel Free to Checkout My Org’s Career Page’, Says User

Feel free to checkout my orgs carrer page incase u find something let me know. — JetLagMonk (@jetLagEngineer) October 26, 2025

User Comments, ‘You Can DM Your CV… Let’s Connect.’

You can DM your cv..let's connect. Thnx & Regards, Prateek — Time Traveller (@TimeTravel25350) October 26, 2025

‘Which Role Are You on the Lookout for?’ Asks Another Concerned User

Which role are you on the lookout for? I'll check if we have openings — Arjun Sunil (@arjun921) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)