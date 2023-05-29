Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki is now a golgappe fan. He is seen trying golgappe on his trip to Kashi. He says he was inspired to try golgappe after he saw PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida eat it. "I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together! [sic]," Hiroshi Suzuki wrote in the caption of the post showing him eating golgappe. Hiroshi Suzuki also tried Banarasi thali on his Kashi trip. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Enjoys 'Golgappe' With Indian PM Narendra Modi, Watch Video.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

I really wanted to eat golgappe since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together! https://t.co/SnWEqWbeSa pic.twitter.com/p3Wu7aV3SQ — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 27, 2023

Here's Hiroshi Suzuki Having Banarasi Thali:

I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such a warm hospitality🙏 pic.twitter.com/oMVYLb7cn4 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) May 27, 2023

