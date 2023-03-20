Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video where Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is seen enjoying Indian snacks. In the video shared by PM Narendra Modi, Fumio Kishida is seen enjoying eating golgappas as he tries various Indian snacks. "My friend PM @fumio_kishida enjoys Indian snacks including tasty Golgappas," PM Modi said. Japanese PM also tried Lassi and Aam Panna during his visit to Delhi. Kishida also visited the Bal Bodhi Tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi (Watch Video).

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Enjoys Golgappas

