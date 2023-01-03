A Japanese man spends a staggering 3,000,000 yen, ie. Rs 18.5 lakh to look like a "real-life wolf" walking on its hind legs. The man's ultra-realistic wolf costume was designed by a company known as Zeppet, which took fifty days to finish the canine attire. The official account of Zeppet on Instagram shared the pictures of the wolf man. As per media reports, the animal-lover customer, who did not wish to be named, said, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'." Man Becomes 'Dog' After Spending Rs 12 Lakh in Japan, Watch Video of His 'Transformation' Leaving Internet Stumped.

Japanese Wolf Man In Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 特殊造型ゼペット (@zeppet_jp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)